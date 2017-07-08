Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part
8/07/2017
Nolan takes the heavy hits, but always bounces back for more. This part is stocked with more hammers than Home Depot. Rock on, Wizard.
8/04/2017
Meet the WizardsStarting on Monday, we've got Blood Wizard parts dropping. Get to know what makes these conjurers of chaos tick before witnessing the carnage. Guess who's only got one ball…
8/03/2017
Blood Wizard's "Mythical And Magical" TrailerThe Wizards are back with a new feature video and we’ve got parts premiering on the site this coming Monday.
7/31/2017
Blood Wizard's "Mythical and Magical" Premiere PhotosRock 'n' roll, sorcery and shredding—the Blood Wizard himself was summoned for the premiere of Mythical and Magical and conjured up a night of savage skating and good times. And so it begins…
7/20/2017
Hall Of Meat: Nolan MiskellNolan misses a Smith and catches a full body-slap.
6/22/2017
Wizards Never DieThe dudes at Blood Wizard made a tribute board for their fallen bro, Wes "Gnargie" Cooper in which proceeds go to his son Jaya.