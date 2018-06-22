OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1
6/22/2018
The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.
-
6/18/2018
Deathwish Part Two: Lizard King and Jon DicksonNo sophomore-slump-sequel here, Lizard and Dickson deliver in spades, making Part Two of the Deathwish experience just as epic as the first.
-
6/18/2018
Jon Dickson InterviewLosing his virginity, sacking a rail so hard he pooped his pants, going sober and making a sandwich eat itself, this Jon Dickson interview, conducted by Lizard King, is pure entertainment—from the July ’18 issue of the mag.
-
6/18/2018
Figgy's "The Dose" Shoe ReleaseTo celebrate the release of Figgy’s new Emerica shoe, the Dose, the whole team was invited over to Collin Provost’s backyard to hang out and session his concrete skatepark.
-
6/16/2018
"Candid Glitter" VideoAnother hittin’ full-length from the camera of Grayson Miller and the Widdip crew. Big ups, ATL!
-
6/15/2018
Erick Winkowski's "Indy" PartSuga Free, 4-Tay, Mac Dre, and Winkowski? It doesn’t get more legendary! This part is the perfect piece of Friday stoke.