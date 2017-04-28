"Avidya" Teaser
There’s nothing more important in skateboarding than a killer, independent video project. Our friends in Boston have something new for us and it premieres this Saturday.
Orchard's "Stone Soup" Full VideoShop videos represent everything we love about skateboarding and this one from Orchard in Boston has it all. It's a true glimpse into the scene, complete with sick local street spots, young upstarts, surprise guests, legends like Jahmal Williams, and even some shredding from the owners. Enjoy!
Orchard's "Stone Soup" TeaserA core skateshop video from our friends at Orchard in Boston? We'd be honored to put that up. Premieres here tomorrow.