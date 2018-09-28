Real Skateboards presents Out of Sight: Treasure Island DIY
Real Skateboards presents Out of Sight : Treasure Island DIY - a full length 43 minute documentary filmed over 2 years. We didn’t set out to make this film, it happened by chance... What started as a simple 'How-To Build A Ledge’ video with our friend Josh Matlock ended with police cars and tickets, not unlike what usually happens to skateboarders daily... That bust lead to finding a new spot to build, away from prying eyes, on the semi-abandoned Treasure Island between Oakland and San Francisco. We kept the cameras rolling as it became clear the spot wasn’t getting demolished in the blink of an eye. It didn’t take long however for the city to find out about the spot but the crew had a few more tricks up their sleeves… See how this crew of renegade DIY builders took their ideas to City Hall and turned a desolate tennis court into an approved public skatepark.
We hope the film inspires the skateboarders in your area to unite together and build a DIY spot of their own. If there is already a DIY in your area it may light the fire under a new generation to get involved...
-
9/17/2018
Out of Sight: Treasure Island DIY PremiereIf you're in the Bay Area this weekend join Real skateboards at the Treasure Island DIY for a skate jam and Out of Sight premiere, a 40-minute documentary about the crew that built the spot. Free food and live bands. Fuck yes!
-
9/14/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Webisode 10 (2018)Fire rail insanity as the teams reach the end of the line. Zion shines and Cole gets scorched — then it's off to see the winners! Free worldwide. Congrats Element!
-
9/12/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Episode 10 "The Finale"Nobody's a loser on this thing, but only one team can be crowned King of the Road! Real, Element and Foundation battle the f--ked up fire rail before reuniting for the big awards show. Highest, longest, most? MVP? A new pro? All is revealed! Watch now (US only.) Free Webisode on Friday. Thanks for another epic season, everybody!
-
9/07/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Webisode 9 (2018)Babies, dads and newlyweds in this one. Plus Axel, K Walks and Zion save their biggest moves for last. Free worldwide, just like in 2005! GTWYC!
-
9/05/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Episode 9 "Phoenix Rising"The teams get a taste of fatherhood with the Baby on Board challenge. Last-minute bounties push Evan to the breaking point and Zion into his biggest stunt yet. A surprise at the finish line leaves everyone burnt. Watch it now! (US only) Webisodes (free worldwide) every Friday.