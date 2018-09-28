Real Skateboards presents Out of Sight : Treasure Island DIY - a full length 43 minute documentary filmed over 2 years. We didn’t set out to make this film, it happened by chance... What started as a simple 'How-To Build A Ledge’ video with our friend Josh Matlock ended with police cars and tickets, not unlike what usually happens to skateboarders daily... That bust lead to finding a new spot to build, away from prying eyes, on the semi-abandoned Treasure Island between Oakland and San Francisco. We kept the cameras rolling as it became clear the spot wasn’t getting demolished in the blink of an eye. It didn’t take long however for the city to find out about the spot but the crew had a few more tricks up their sleeves… See how this crew of renegade DIY builders took their ideas to City Hall and turned a desolate tennis court into an approved public skatepark.



We hope the film inspires the skateboarders in your area to unite together and build a DIY spot of their own. If there is already a DIY in your area it may light the fire under a new generation to get involved...