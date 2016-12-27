Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' Bobs

12/27/2016

The crew builds what they want, and then they ride it. Doesn’t get much better than that. Here’s to the good times and plenty more to come. –P-Stone

  • 12/27/2016

    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' Bobs

    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' Bobs
    The crew builds what they want, and then they ride it. Doesn’t get much better than that. Here’s to the good times and plenty more to come. –P-Stone
  • 12/27/2016

    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Fun in Floripa

    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Fun in Floripa
    Never a dull moment in Floripa, and always top shelf hospitality. A big ol' Xmas cheers to the RTMF crew! –P-Stone
  • 12/27/2016

    Bru-Ray: Best of Daan Van Der Linden

    Bru-Ray: Best of Daan Van Der Linden
    P-Stone and Daan logged a lot of miles recently. Cheers to eight epic minutes of skating and destruction. Yeah, Tom!
  • 12/27/2016

    Bru-Ray: Left is Right, Right is Left

    Bru-Ray: Left is Right, Right is Left
    A Heavy crew touched down in Athens, consisting of Phelps, Pfanner, Daan, Partaix, Doobie, Davey, Guammaz and Paco. Ditches, pipes and street shrapnel got dismantled and plenty of Ouzo flowed. Greece rules. Cheers!
  • 12/27/2016

    Bru-Ray: Northwest Mission

    Bru-Ray: Northwest Mission
    A good ol' northwest mission with Cory, Grant, Pat, Oski & Jacs up in the islands and on Stevens for the 4th.  We even made it into Canada unscathed and back for one hell of a trip.  Cheers again CK1 for the heavy hospitality!
  • 12/27/2016

    Bru-Ray: Madrid Mission

    Bru-Ray: Madrid Mission
    Headed south to Madrid for a mission with a solid crew. Daan, Pfanner, Saavedra and the locals went at it while the brewskis flowed all evening. Cheers to Borja, Jeb, Armando, and Christian for making it happen. –P-Stone
  • 12/27/2016

    Bru-Ray: Brazilians in Oz

    Bru-Ray: Brazilians in Oz
    A heavy posse including Barros and Sorgente headed up the Gold Coast in search of new and old ‘crete. Epic Aussie hospitality, good food, and cold brews kept the session lit. You can’t go wrong Down Unda.
  • 12/27/2016

    Bru-Ray: Daan Goes Pro and to Eindhoven

    Bru-Ray: Daan Goes Pro and to Eindhoven
    Daan got an epic surprise at the Christiana Bowl before the AH crew took it to his hometown of Eindhoven for a three day rip-ride of skating and celebrating. A big ol' thanks to Christiana, 100% Skateshop, and the Van Der Lindens for the hospitality!
  • 12/27/2016

    Bru-Ray: CPH 2016

    Bru-Ray: CPH 2016
    Bikes, brews and 'boarding all around CPH. Nothing but good days. Thanks again to Copenhagen for keeping it legit! Cheers!
  • 12/27/2016

    Bru-Ray: Malmö

    Bru-Ray: Malmö
    Anytime you get Red out it’s going to get heated and as it turns out he built the park in Hyllie.  Put some sharks in the tank and they are going to feed. Good times at the Vans Park Series Malmo!
© 1981–2016 High Speed Productions, Inc.