P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: P-Stone Forever
12/31/2017
Some people can make you smile just by sittin’ next to them. Preston had that juice that made any flat tire fun. This dude was a TV show that was constant comedy. After the Bust or Bail in Atlanta, he got knocked out at the Bell telephone banks and we came up with a TV show that wrote itself, “Cookin’ With A Concussion.” His never-give-up, rev-it-up attitude will make me smile whenever I hear his name. His energy will never die. Go outside and enjoy it. Life is way too short. —Jake Phelps
-
12/27/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: The Good Ol' DaysPreston grew up in the sticks, filming and skating with his friends like they were Skater of the Year. From rails to gaps, the Big Dog did it all. Here's a blast from the past that shows knowing how to skate makes you a better filmer. Dude ripped. We miss you. —Jake Phelps
-
12/25/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Doubles with Tom Boyle at X-Games2017 was a bad year for skaters dying. Between the Rock and the Big Dog, I get sour every day. Anyways, when you die you ride forever. 1997 X Games vert doubles and Tom Boyle needed a partner. Preston was always down. Vert is hard; these dudes were granite and they went for it. Last place? Who cares. Let's see you do it! —Jake Phelps
-
11/23/2017
P-Stone's "Ol' Beer Can Chicken" VideoThere’s nothing we’re more thankful for than the gift of this man’s friendship. No matter the circumstances, he always had the best outlook on things and we’d all be better off embracing the Preston Maigetter Attitude towards life. As you gather today with friends and family, take a moment to appreciate life and the people you love. Thank you for everything you brought us, P-Stone, including Beer Can Chicken!
-
10/12/2017
Loveletters to Skateboarding: P-Stone Part 2Preston was traveling around the world shooting and making skate videos since the mid 90's. Here's a look back, starting with his first video, JUSTICE.
-
10/09/2017
Rumble in Ramona 2017 VideoThe Rumble is seven years strong and better than ever. Skate Rock, vertical destruction, and all of it fueled by the memory of P-Stone. Hell yeah!