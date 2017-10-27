Panda Patrol: Episode 1. Deedz

Hall of Meat: Miika Adamov Miika's feet go out from under him and all that’s left is the total annihilation of his hip.

Ben Raemers for Independent Raemers puts in some work and swerves out of harms way in the latest clip from Independent trucks.

The DC Promo Video We could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...

Jackson Pilz's "MVP" Part Pilz went ballistic on KOTR, guiding enjoi to the crown, so elevation to pro status is much deserved. Here’s a montage of all Jackson's mind-bending, point-tallying maneuvers.