Panda Patrol: Episode 1. Deedz

10/27/2017

Didrik Galasso has a full part in episode one of enjoi's Panda Patrol, but all the homies get some before Deedz takes the stage. Warning: do not watch this video if you're a fan of fun, friendship and/or good skating. This is a hell of a way to kick off the weekend!

