Patrick Praman's "Analogue" Part
1/24/2018
There are lots of people out there making noise, but Patrick really warrants the attention. This dude RIPS. We expect to be seeing lots more from him in the years to come...
Buy the full Analogue video here.
1/23/2018
"Analogue" MontageTransmitting from North Carolina, filmer John Evans put together a great independent full-length video. Click though for a ripping montage of all the homies and a link to buy the whole enchilada.
10/11/2017
The Analogue Video TeaserThe Analogue video is now available on DVD. Watch the teaser and order your copy here.
9/11/2017
ANALOGUE PromoCheck out the new Analogue promo for their video dropping this month.
7/10/2017
Know Future: Patrick PramanPatrick Praman starts the week off with another banging Know Future video and interview to back up the newest Thunder ad. Check it out.