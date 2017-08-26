Pizza's "Asphalt Romance" Video

Rough Cut: Chase Webb's "DC Arrival" Part Chase has been on a killing spree as of late, dismantling the heaviest of spots. This Rough Cut of his DC Shoes Arrival part is thirteen minutes of straight up GNAR.

The Follow Up: Chase Webb Chase Webb's DC Shoes Arrival part left no doubt that he is here to FSU! The termite has become the terminator. Interview by Evan Smith.

FOFA Hardware's "In Motion" Video This team is stacked with heavy hitting young bucks, from Sacramento to the Old World, and their latest montage is simmering with heat.

DC Shoes' "Arrival" Video The DC Shoes fleet has three new members and they’re all certified hitters. Watch and welcome John, Alexis, and Chase. These guys GO.