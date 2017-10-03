Thrasher Magazine

Pizza’s “Prepare the Video"

3/10/2017

Loads of people journey to Barcelona on filming missions, so if you want to stand out you better put in the work. This Pizza edit is above and beyond the call of duty. Epic skating, killer editing, and of course, all those dreamy Spanish skate spots...

    Pizza's "Sueños De La Biblia" Article

    After you watch the vid, dig into Pizza’s Spanish tour article that ran in our March 2017 issue.
  • 3/09/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Ducky Kovacs

    Ducky gets goosed on this gnarly kickflip back lip attempt.
  • 3/08/2017

    Pizza’s “Prepare the Video" Teaser

    This edit has all the tasty ingredients you could hope for - great skating, filming, and incredible spots. You’re gonna love it. Premieres here on Friday.
  • 7/06/2016

    Magnified: Jesse Vieira

    These Market Street blocks have been witness to some gnarly action over the years, and we’re not just talking about skateboarding. However, nothing is sicker than Jesse’s no comply...
  • 7/05/2016

    Pizza's "HEAT" Video

    As if the Summer wasn’t hot enough, the Pizza boys deliver another deep dish of stoke straight from the oven. Jesse Vieira is on fire.
