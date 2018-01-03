Pizza's "Thaw & Order" Trailer

Keith Hufnagel: 25 Years of Falling Down To celebrate the re-release of Keith Hufnagel's classic Love graphic, REAL put together an archive of Huf's video parts along with some of their favorite photos and ads from over the years.

Behind the Ad: Evan Smith Evan eyes up a front blunt and goes into attack mode, riding away with the April 2018 Independent ad.

OJ Wheels Hits Houston Ben, Nora, and Max Taylor came in hot to Houston and left no fullpipe, DIY, or crusty street spot un-skated.

Axel Cruysberghs for Bronson Here are some quick hits of Axel shredding G3 Next Generation bearings. Check it out.