Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Pizza Skateboards' "The 5ifth Floor" Video

6/29/2018

Holy hell! If you need something to get you sparked for the weekend, hit play. This new Pizza flick, all filmed in Paris, is a non-stop assault with the whole team getting some. Slice into it!

  • 6/27/2018

    MOB x Pizza

    MOB x Pizza
    Ducky Kovacs slaps on a tasty sheet of the new graphic MOB x Pizza collab grip and takes some rips through the neighborhood.
  • 6/26/2018

    Pizza's "The 5ifth Floor" Trailer

    Pizza&#039;s &quot;The 5ifth Floor&quot; Trailer
    Pizza’s new vid, The 5ifth Floor, premieres here this Friday. You’re definitely gonna wanna grab a slice, kick back and check this thing out. Chase Webb, you’re a maniac!
  • 6/22/2018

    OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1

    OJ Wheels&#039; &quot;Elite&quot; Vol. 1
    The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.
  • 6/20/2018

    Pizza's Instagram Comp #2

    Pizza&#039;s Instagram Comp #2
    Pizza skateboards Instagram comp of the week. Check it out.
  • 6/05/2018

    Pizza's Instagram Comp #1

    Pizza&#039;s Instagram Comp #1
    Pizza skateboards Instagram comp of the week. Check it out.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.