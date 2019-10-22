Plazacation: Mallorca
Tyler Surrey, Gustav Tønnesen, Jacopo Carozzi, and Josef Skott Jatta splice together beautiful lines at the legendary Sa Feixina plaza in the sun-splashed Spanish paradise of Mallorca.
Tyler Surrey's "Expat" PartSurrey is a sorcerer on wheels, wielding levels of mind-melting board control. After departing the friendly confines of San Diego, he’s taken up residence in Spain, unleashing his arsenal of tricks on the world’s best spots.
Tyler Surrey InterviewPlenty of skaters make the pilgrimage to Barcelona, but most come home at some point. Find out how Tyler Surrey managed to stay in Spain indefinitely. The Mafia has its ways…
Tyler Surrey 868San Diego to Barcelona, Tyler Surrey for the NM868. Check it out.
Jaakko Pro Party PhotosJaakko is now pro and nobody is surprised about it. Element threw him a party in Barcelona. Check out some photos here.
Stinky Trouble in SicilyJacopo and the Stinky crew enjoy the spoils of Sicily. These spots look heavenly!