Plazacation: Mallorca

10/22/2019

Tyler Surrey, Gustav Tønnesen, Jacopo Carozzi, and Josef Skott Jatta splice together beautiful lines at the legendary Sa Feixina plaza in the sun-splashed Spanish paradise of Mallorca.

