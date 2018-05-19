“Police Boys' Club” Video
5/19/2018
Normally we’d say F the cops, but this Police Boys’ Club video gets a pass. If this doesn’t make you wanna go hit the streets with your homies then you need new friends. Canada is crushing it.
-
4/18/2018
House of Vans: CalgaryVans Canada threw an epic House of Vans event that included art installations, local vendors and even its own skatepark modeled after the old Slam City Jam contests.
-
4/16/2018
Alltimers' "No Idea" VideoThere are serious things in life, but skateboarding isn't one of them. Pull up a chair, have a laugh, watch these dudes rip, and remember that skateboarding is your escape.
-
12/23/2017
Still Not the Mehrathon VideoDespite what you’ve heard, this is not the Mehrathon video. Never was, never will be. We don’t know how or where you got that impression, but you are dead wrong. In fact, we can’t really tell you what this is. All we know is that it came from somewhere up north and there’s a ton of good skating in it.
-
12/02/2017
PARKOURMontreal has a skate scene that’s booming right now. Between Dime and Peace park there’s a ton of things to skate out there and the talent to rip the spots to shreds. From the mind of Guillaume Thibault, run, jump, PARKOUR to see this video.
-
11/01/2017
Hotel Blue's "Exhaust" VideoNothing much compares to footage from the streets of NYC. Here’s another sweet offering from Hotel Blue that’s sure to get your skate juices flowing.