“Police Boys' Club” Video

House of Vans: Calgary Vans Canada threw an epic House of Vans event that included art installations, local vendors and even its own skatepark modeled after the old Slam City Jam contests.

Alltimers' "No Idea" Video There are serious things in life, but skateboarding isn't one of them. Pull up a chair, have a laugh, watch these dudes rip, and remember that skateboarding is your escape.

Still Not the Mehrathon Video Despite what you’ve heard, this is not the Mehrathon video. Never was, never will be. We don’t know how or where you got that impression, but you are dead wrong. In fact, we can’t really tell you what this is. All we know is that it came from somewhere up north and there’s a ton of good skating in it.

PARKOUR Montreal has a skate scene that’s booming right now. Between Dime and Peace park there’s a ton of things to skate out there and the talent to rip the spots to shreds. From the mind of Guillaume Thibault, run, jump, PARKOUR to see this video.