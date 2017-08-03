Poohrail and Jahn's "Brute" Part
3/08/2017
1/20/2017
Rough Cut: Poohrail's "BRUTE" PartThe name “Poohrail” is sure to grab your attention, but his skating ensures that you'll never forget it. BRUTE AF!
1/20/2017
The Follow Up: PoohrailPoohrail opens up about the evolution of his nickname, growing up in Oakland, showing love for the big girls and much more—including mayonnaise.
12/23/2016
Poohrail's "BRUTE" PartPoohrail stomps out rails like Godzilla in the streets of Tokyo. Big ups to the homie holding it down hard for the Bay Area... BRUTE!
12/22/2016
Hall of Meat: PoohrailPoohrail tries to walk the line and run out of this attempt but he gets stuffed.
10/18/2016
SKATELINE: 10.18.2016Kyle Walker's "Surveillance" part, Skatercross race, a tribute to Dylan Rieder and more in today's episode of Skateline.