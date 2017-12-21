Pop Trading Company's "Recycled" Video 2017
12/21/2017
This European edit isn’t about smooth marble plazas, it’s about street skating the crunchier sidewalks of Holland and its neighboring countries. We appreciate the grit.
-
1/26/2017
Pop Trading Company's "Recycled" VideoFrom the cobblestoned streets of the Old World comes a sick street skating edit with a touch of a nostalgic vibe that totally hits the mark.
-
12/07/2016
Öctagon's "Meta" VideoWith speedy lines, an artsy approach and enough slappies and wallrides to satisfy the saltiest street aficionado, The Öctagon crew makes Euro skating look fun as hell. Early grab crooked grind a handrail? Oh la vache!
-
12/02/2016
Magenta's "Toujours Paris" VideoPlazas, alleys and endless nooks and crannies make Paris one of the greatest playgrounds on Planet Earth. Magenta pays homage to the French capitol.