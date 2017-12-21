Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Pop Trading Company's "Recycled" Video 2017

12/21/2017

This European edit isn’t about smooth marble plazas, it’s about street skating the crunchier sidewalks of Holland and its neighboring countries. We appreciate the grit.

  • 1/26/2017

    Pop Trading Company's "Recycled" Video

    Pop Trading Company&#039;s &quot;Recycled&quot; Video
    From the cobblestoned streets of the Old World comes a sick street skating edit with a touch of a nostalgic vibe that totally hits the mark.
  • 12/07/2016

    Öctagon's "Meta" Video

    Öctagon&#039;s &quot;Meta&quot; Video
    With speedy lines, an artsy approach and enough slappies and wallrides to satisfy the saltiest street aficionado, The Öctagon crew makes Euro skating look fun as hell. Early grab crooked grind a handrail? Oh la vache!
  • 12/02/2016

    Magenta's "Toujours Paris" Video

    Magenta&#039;s &quot;Toujours Paris&quot; Video
    Plazas, alleys and endless nooks and crannies make Paris one of the greatest playgrounds on Planet Earth. Magenta pays homage to the French capitol.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.