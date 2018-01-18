Prestige Skate Shop "Small Potatoes" Montage
A good skateshop like Prestige keeps the local skate scene thriving. Big ups to the boys in Boise.
Classic Covers: Geoff RowleyUsed to be that when people spoke of Hollywood High they were referring to the smaller rail. Geoff helped change that. This fs slider was groundbreaking stuff.
My War: Gabriel SummersGabbers engaged in an epic battle with this rail, and you’ll have to watch this edit to appreciate the gruesome nature of the confrontation. Skateboarding can truly push you to your absolute limits, both mentally and physically. Wow...
Tum Yeto's Blood Sucking New HQ VideoAfter 20 years, Tum Yeto is moving its HQ to a new location, where they’ll continue to distribute Brostyle, Pig Wheels, Toy Machine, and Foundation. Cheers to 20 more years!
Mark Humienik and Nick Ferro's "Calzone" PartSmooth styles laced with impeccable trick selections at sweet-looking spots—you can't go wrong. Mark and Nick deliver the goods.
Atlantic Drift - Episode 6 - San FranciscoThe Drifters departed the familiar waters of the Atlantic, finding themselves staring down the Pacific from the hilltops of San Francisco. Cheers to another epic chapter from the crew you know and love.
Fatback: New Balance Blessed in the MidwestCapturing the good times, the shenanigans and plenty of shredding, there’s no coverage quite like Fatback coverage. The New Balance crew stacked plenty of serious footage, but watching them mess around is loads of fun. Enjoy...
Tum Yeto's Blood Sucking New HQ PhotosNo better way to break in the new spot than to get all the homies out and have a party with a taco truck, cold beers and a skate sesh.
Quadra Supply's "Insert Disk" VideoBrazil is a hotbed of skateboarding talent and this video is loaded with ripping from start to finish. Pull up a chair and make yourself comfortable, because this is 30 minutes you’ll want to really enjoy.
Zeuner's Last Session VideoBackyard ramps are the best! No pads, no rules, no kooks – all fun. The legends and the locals gather for one last blast on Brighton’s swing set. Thanks Zeuners!
GX1000: El Camino...And now for a live update on the morning commute...