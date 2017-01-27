Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" Teaser

Classics: Matt Field's "Real to Reel" Part Modern-day nollie savant Ryan Lay introduces Matt Field's classic Real to Reel part. Game recognize game.

Best Of 2016: Kyle Walker From Real’s Surveillance tapes, to Volcom’s Holy Stokes, and of course Vans’ No Other Way - Kyle Walker carved his name into skateboarding history. We remixed his Greatest Hits from throughout the year to make a Mega-Part that’ll blow your mind. Ladies and Gents, your 2016 Skater of the Year!

Surveillance #04: Home to Minnesota Davis Torgerson and Jack Olson wanted to go home and skate some of their local Minnesota spots. Check it out.

New from Real The new Real Fall drop 3 catalog just went live with a look at Justin Brock’s switch 360 flip from the latest Real ad.