Roberto Aleman's "Never Say Never" Part

Consolidated's "Never Say Never" Video Consolidated has a 25-year history of pure rip-riding and skate independence. This full vid features legend Roberto Aleman, young blood Demarcus James, ageless Mike Peterson and many more. Long live the Cube!

Consolidated's "Never Say Never" Teaser You know this vid is gonna be a high-definition edit with drone filming and exciting corporate endorsements. Yeah, right! The Cube keeps it hardcore. We love these guys and are looking forward to this one.

Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" Video Bailey, Roberto Aleman, Chris Cope and friends barnstorm Japan's best parks, ramps and DIY treasures with help from some ripping locals. Killer 'crete abounds!

Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" Photos Follow Señor Bailey and the boys through Japan with photos and thoughtful Haiku. Arigato.