Roberto Aleman's "Never Say Never" Part
11/05/2017
Spanish OG Roberto Aleman has been conquering all terrain for years and he ain’t slowed down a bit. Skate and Destroy!
8/25/2017
Consolidated's "Never Say Never" VideoConsolidated has a 25-year history of pure rip-riding and skate independence. This full vid features legend Roberto Aleman, young blood Demarcus James, ageless Mike Peterson and many more. Long live the Cube!
8/23/2017
Consolidated's "Never Say Never" TeaserYou know this vid is gonna be a high-definition edit with drone filming and exciting corporate endorsements. Yeah, right! The Cube keeps it hardcore. We love these guys and are looking forward to this one.
1/14/2017
Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" VideoBailey, Roberto Aleman, Chris Cope and friends barnstorm Japan's best parks, ramps and DIY treasures with help from some ripping locals. Killer 'crete abounds!
1/14/2017
Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" PhotosFollow Señor Bailey and the boys through Japan with photos and thoughtful Haiku. Arigato.
1/11/2017
Firing Line: Roberto AlemanRoberto Aleman lays down a tripler at a Spanish dream spot. You know that rollaway felt amazing.