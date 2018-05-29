Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part

5/29/2018

Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.

