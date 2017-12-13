Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Alexis Ramirez's "Brain Gone." Part

12/13/2017

Alexis came out swinging, serving a serious supply of knockout clips for the Mafia’s Brain Gone vid. Here’s a peek into the process that evolved into a great video part.

 

Get SK8Mafia's Brain Gone. video here.

  • 12/12/2017

    Rough Cut: Stephen Lawyer's "Brain Gone." Part

    Rough Cut: Stephen Lawyer&#039;s &quot;Brain Gone.&quot; Part
    It’s hard to watch Stephen’s footy straight through without stopping, rewinding and trying to figure out how the hell he does some of these tricks. Camo game strong, board control on lock, the Lawyer is in the building.
  • 12/11/2017

    Rough Cut: Tiago Lopes' "Brain Gone." Part

    Rough Cut: Tiago Lopes&#039; &quot;Brain Gone.&quot; Part
    There’s a lot of crazy skateboarding broadcasting throughout the universe every day, but we guarantee Tiago has a few tricks up his sleeve you’ve never seen before.
  • 12/08/2017

    SK8Mafia's "Brain Gone." Video

    SK8Mafia&#039;s &quot;Brain Gone.&quot; Video
    The Mafia is more than a team, these dudes are FAMILY and you can feel the love in almost every clip. This full-length vid has enough stoke to last a lifetime, but it’s only live on our site for 72 hours. Don’t wait another second!
  • 12/06/2017

    SK8Mafia's "Brain Gone" Teaser

    SK8Mafia&#039;s &quot;Brain Gone&quot; Teaser
    The Mafia is back with a full-length video that will be LIVE on our website for 72 hours only, starting this Friday.
  • 12/05/2017

    Classics: Wes Kremer's "SK8Mafia Am Video" Part

    Classics: Wes Kremer&#039;s &quot;SK8Mafia Am Video&quot; Part
    Wes is simply one of the best. His effortless and fun-to-watch style has made him a legend. Here’s an amazing part from the 2009 SK8Mafia video. 
