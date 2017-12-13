Rough Cut: Alexis Ramirez's "Brain Gone." Part
12/13/2017
Alexis came out swinging, serving a serious supply of knockout clips for the Mafia’s Brain Gone vid. Here’s a peek into the process that evolved into a great video part.
Get SK8Mafia's Brain Gone. video here.
12/12/2017
Rough Cut: Stephen Lawyer's "Brain Gone." PartIt’s hard to watch Stephen’s footy straight through without stopping, rewinding and trying to figure out how the hell he does some of these tricks. Camo game strong, board control on lock, the Lawyer is in the building.
12/11/2017
Rough Cut: Tiago Lopes' "Brain Gone." PartThere’s a lot of crazy skateboarding broadcasting throughout the universe every day, but we guarantee Tiago has a few tricks up his sleeve you’ve never seen before.
12/08/2017
SK8Mafia's "Brain Gone." VideoThe Mafia is more than a team, these dudes are FAMILY and you can feel the love in almost every clip. This full-length vid has enough stoke to last a lifetime, but it’s only live on our site for 72 hours. Don’t wait another second!
12/06/2017
SK8Mafia's "Brain Gone" TeaserThe Mafia is back with a full-length video that will be LIVE on our website for 72 hours only, starting this Friday.
12/05/2017
Classics: Wes Kremer's "SK8Mafia Am Video" PartWes is simply one of the best. His effortless and fun-to-watch style has made him a legend. Here’s an amazing part from the 2009 SK8Mafia video.