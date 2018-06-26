Rough Cut: Austyn Gillette's “Radiant Cure” FORMER Part

Rough Cut: GX1000's "El Camino" Video Cops, angry neighbors, hills, more hills and full-metal slaughter. Skateboarding is a beautiful force of destruction and disruption. Enjoy the show...

Rough Cut: Chris Joslin's "Album" Part Even the gnarliest skaters on the planet trip out on Chris Joslin. This guy is possessed to skate and test his own limits. Here's Chris’ commentary of the battles and victories he faced in putting together one of the sickest parts of all time.

Rough Cut: Jack Curtin's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Part Almost 10 minutes of raw, unadulterated Jack Curtin footage. Dude’s consistently put out solid parts over the past 15 years. This edit gives a glimpse of how hard Jack works in the streets, Bay Area and abroad. Also includes new, unseen clips.

SKATELINE: 05.29.208 Jamie Foy's Spitfire part, Jonathan Perez, Austyn Gillette and more in today's episode of Skateline.