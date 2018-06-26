Rough Cut: Austyn Gillette's “Radiant Cure” FORMER Part
6/26/2018
Any Austyn footage is golden and this Rough Cut is 17 minutes of pure, unfiltered shredding. He’s simply one of the best to ever do it.
6/06/2018
Rough Cut: GX1000's "El Camino" VideoCops, angry neighbors, hills, more hills and full-metal slaughter. Skateboarding is a beautiful force of destruction and disruption. Enjoy the show...
5/31/2018
Rough Cut: Chris Joslin's "Album" PartEven the gnarliest skaters on the planet trip out on Chris Joslin. This guy is possessed to skate and test his own limits. Here's Chris’ commentary of the battles and victories he faced in putting together one of the sickest parts of all time.
5/30/2018
Rough Cut: Jack Curtin's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" PartAlmost 10 minutes of raw, unadulterated Jack Curtin footage. Dude’s consistently put out solid parts over the past 15 years. This edit gives a glimpse of how hard Jack works in the streets, Bay Area and abroad. Also includes new, unseen clips.
5/29/2018
SKATELINE: 05.29.208Jamie Foy's Spitfire part, Jonathan Perez, Austyn Gillette and more in today's episode of Skateline.
5/29/2018
Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" PartEvery major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.