Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Rough Cut: Brendon Villanueva's "Cardboard Mansion" Part

10/25/2017

When in doubt, take two more pushes. Brendon Villanueva's Cardboard Mansion Rough Cut is a full-speed brutal battle, filled with bone-crunching slams on the way to the finish line. How many people can say they ollied a boat?

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.