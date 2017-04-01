Rough Cut: Chaz Ortiz's "Metropolis" Part

Chaz Ortiz's "Metropolis" Part This guy is a savant, capable of doing whatever he wants on his skateboard. Wrap your mind around his latest Zoo York part.

Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Cindy" Video Spencer and Wade are two of the smoothest operators we know. Here’s a raw look at their clips from the recent “Cindy” edit.

Zoo York's "Eastern Conference" Video Ron Deily and Gavin Nolan put down something serious for the boys on the right side, with guest appearances from the rest of the Zoo squad.

Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos' "Press Play" Part His part was filled with so many next-level tricks it was hard to process. After watching this edit of attempts, near-makes, and extra angles we still can’t guarantee you’ll be able to understand how the hell Tiago does it!