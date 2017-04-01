Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Chaz Ortiz's "Metropolis" Part

1/04/2017

Chaz is an incredible talent, doing amazing things on the stuntwood and making it look routine. Here’s a look behind the scenes of his recent Zoo York part.

