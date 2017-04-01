Rough Cut: Chaz Ortiz's "Metropolis" Part
1/04/2017
Chaz is an incredible talent, doing amazing things on the stuntwood and making it look routine. Here’s a look behind the scenes of his recent Zoo York part.
12/21/2016
Chaz Ortiz's "Metropolis" PartThis guy is a savant, capable of doing whatever he wants on his skateboard. Wrap your mind around his latest Zoo York part.
12/08/2016
Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Cindy" VideoSpencer and Wade are two of the smoothest operators we know. Here’s a raw look at their clips from the recent “Cindy” edit.
11/30/2016
Zoo York's "Eastern Conference" VideoRon Deily and Gavin Nolan put down something serious for the boys on the right side, with guest appearances from the rest of the Zoo squad.
11/08/2016
Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos' "Press Play" PartHis part was filled with so many next-level tricks it was hard to process. After watching this edit of attempts, near-makes, and extra angles we still can’t guarantee you’ll be able to understand how the hell Tiago does it!
11/03/2016
Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Zygote" PartThe man is a monster - there’s really no other way to say it. He makes the impossible not only possible, but often times it seems like he’s just making it up as he goes along. Incredible!