Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Rough Cut: Chris Joslin's "Album" Part

5/31/2018

Even the gnarliest skaters on the planet trip out on Chris Joslin. This guy is possessed to skate and test his own limits. Here's Chris’ commentary of the battles and victories he faced in putting together one of the sickest parts of all time.

  • 5/30/2018

    My War: Chris Joslin

    My War: Chris Joslin
    Bad weather, crowds, security, injuries. This battle is brutal! Chris stomps an epic blizzard-flip over and over and yet a roll-away requires an all-out war.
  • 5/30/2018

    Rough Cut: Jack Curtin's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Part

    Rough Cut: Jack Curtin&#039;s &quot;Aunt Tammy Vol. 3&quot; Part
    Almost 10 minutes of raw, unadulterated Jack Curtin footage. Dude’s consistently put out solid parts over the past 15 years. This edit gives a glimpse of how hard Jack works in the streets, Bay Area and abroad. Also includes new, unseen clips. 
  • 5/29/2018

    Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part

    Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.
  • 5/24/2018

    Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part

    Rough Cut: Ryan Lay&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Ryan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.
  • 5/23/2018

    Ryan Lay's "Album" Part

    Ryan Lay&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Check out this 24 hour special airing of Ryan Lay's Album part.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.