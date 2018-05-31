Rough Cut: Chris Joslin's "Album" Part
5/31/2018
Even the gnarliest skaters on the planet trip out on Chris Joslin. This guy is possessed to skate and test his own limits. Here's Chris’ commentary of the battles and victories he faced in putting together one of the sickest parts of all time.
5/30/2018
My War: Chris JoslinBad weather, crowds, security, injuries. This battle is brutal! Chris stomps an epic blizzard-flip over and over and yet a roll-away requires an all-out war.
5/30/2018
Rough Cut: Jack Curtin's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" PartAlmost 10 minutes of raw, unadulterated Jack Curtin footage. Dude’s consistently put out solid parts over the past 15 years. This edit gives a glimpse of how hard Jack works in the streets, Bay Area and abroad. Also includes new, unseen clips.
5/29/2018
Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" PartEvery major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.
5/24/2018
Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" PartRyan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.
5/23/2018
