Rough Cut: Chris Joslin's "Album" Part

My War: Chris Joslin Bad weather, crowds, security, injuries. This battle is brutal! Chris stomps an epic blizzard-flip over and over and yet a roll-away requires an all-out war.

Rough Cut: Jack Curtin's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Part Almost 10 minutes of raw, unadulterated Jack Curtin footage. Dude’s consistently put out solid parts over the past 15 years. This edit gives a glimpse of how hard Jack works in the streets, Bay Area and abroad. Also includes new, unseen clips.

Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.

Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part Ryan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.