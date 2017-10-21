Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Clint Walker's "Saturdays" Part 2

10/21/2017

Yep, that’s right. There’s so much GNAR we couldn’t fit it into one edit. Grab a coffee or beer or sandwich or all of the above and dive into Part 2 from Birdhouse. Clint, you’re a maniac!

 

Get Saturdays from the iTunes store here.

