Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part
5/05/2017
Cyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!
-
5/03/2017
Rough Cut: Johan Stuckey's "WKND" PartJohan stoked the world with his recent pro-debut video, but to truly appreciate the part requires that you recognize the battles that went into it. Tall dudes fall hard.
-
5/02/2017
Rough Cut: Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" PartLizzie brought the heat, stoked the fire, and put out one hell of a video part. Here's a glimpse of the raw footy.
-
4/25/2017
SKATELINE: 04.25.2017Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" part, Luan Oliveira, the new Shane O'Neil, Johan Stuckey's WKND part and more in today's episode of Skateline.
-
4/21/2017
Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" PartCyril’s skateboarding occupies that sweet spot between complete chaos and absolute control. It’s energizing, inspiring and makes you want to just grab your board and head out the door.
-
4/07/2017
Rough Cut: Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" PartJoey's Pyramid of the Sun part bumped him into the pro ranks for Alien. Check the rough cut to see the unfiltered raw ripping that went into it. This dude's slams are even smooth.