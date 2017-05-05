Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part

Rough Cut: Johan Stuckey's "WKND" Part Johan stoked the world with his recent pro-debut video, but to truly appreciate the part requires that you recognize the battles that went into it. Tall dudes fall hard.

Rough Cut: Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part Lizzie brought the heat, stoked the fire, and put out one hell of a video part. Here's a glimpse of the raw footy.

SKATELINE: 04.25.2017 Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" part, Luan Oliveira, the new Shane O'Neil, Johan Stuckey's WKND part and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part Cyril’s skateboarding occupies that sweet spot between complete chaos and absolute control. It’s energizing, inspiring and makes you want to just grab your board and head out the door.