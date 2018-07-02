Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and Friends
2/07/2018
Daan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...
1/31/2018
Nike SB | Daan Van Der LindenDaan took a trip to Gran Canaria with the homies, who also happen to be his new teammates. DVL is the truth.
1/31/2018
DVL: The Homies Chime InWhat do Daan's new teammates think of him joining the Nike SB squad? Quit wondering, click the link and find the F out!
1/17/2018
Rough Cut: Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartRiley had one hell of a 2017, cranking out top-notch footage at a prolific clip. Here’s 20 minutes of madness from his Shep Dawgs part. Enjoy!
12/15/2017
Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "Brain Gone." PartWes is everything we love about skateboarding. He makes it look good, he makes it look easy, but most importantly, he makes it look fun. Enjoy...
12/14/2017
Rough Cut: Tyler Surrey's "Brain Gone." PartTyler’s part in the Brain Gone. vid is an absolute scorcher. He’s an underrated wizard on the stuntwood and it’d be borderline criminal to skip over this edit. Watch now!