Rough Cut: Derrell Carey's "DC X Cavi Club" Part
8/30/2017
Stacking clips and punking security guards, the Cavi Club can’t be stopped. Here’s a look behind-the-scenes at Derrell’s footy.
8/30/2017
Hall Of Meat: Chase WebbIt’s an honorary status that no one really wants, but this is Chase’s third Hall of Meat this year. Congrats! (He’s also had a 1,000 sick makes as well.)
8/29/2017
Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" PartEvan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.
8/29/2017
Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Camp Pain" VideoSometimes it’s better just to list the dudes in a video and let that do all the talking. This raw edit features: Eric Koston, Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Ishod Wair, Kevin Terpening, and others.
8/28/2017
Firing Line: Tiago LemosTiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video.
8/26/2017
Rough Cut: Axel Cruysberghs' "Am Scramble" FootageThe Scrambled Ams seemed superhuman when we watched ‘em in the video. Now check out all the work Axel put in to get those tricks. No wonder he’s Toy Machine’s newest pro!