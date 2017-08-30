Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Rough Cut: Derrell Carey's "DC X Cavi Club" Part

8/30/2017

Stacking clips and punking security guards, the Cavi Club can’t be stopped. Here’s a look behind-the-scenes at Derrell’s footy.

  • 8/30/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb

    Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb
    It’s an honorary status that no one really wants, but this is Chase’s third Hall of Meat this year. Congrats! (He’s also had a 1,000 sick makes as well.)
  • 8/29/2017

    Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part

    Classics: Evan Smith&#039;s &quot;Skateboarding Is Forever&quot; Part
    Evan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.
  • 8/29/2017

    Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Camp Pain" Video

    Rough Cut: Nike SB&#039;s &quot;Camp Pain&quot; Video
    Sometimes it’s better just to list the dudes in a video and let that do all the talking. This raw edit features: Eric Koston, Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Ishod Wair, Kevin Terpening, and others.
  • 8/28/2017

    Firing Line: Tiago Lemos

    Firing Line: Tiago Lemos
    Tiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video. 
  • 8/26/2017

    Rough Cut: Axel Cruysberghs' "Am Scramble" Footage

    Rough Cut: Axel Cruysberghs&#039; &quot;Am Scramble&quot; Footage
    The Scrambled Ams seemed superhuman when we watched ‘em in the video. Now check out all the work Axel put in to get those tricks. No wonder he’s Toy Machine’s newest pro!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.