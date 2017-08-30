Rough Cut: Derrell Carey's "DC X Cavi Club" Part

Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb It’s an honorary status that no one really wants, but this is Chase’s third Hall of Meat this year. Congrats! (He’s also had a 1,000 sick makes as well.)

Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part Evan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.

Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Camp Pain" Video Sometimes it’s better just to list the dudes in a video and let that do all the talking. This raw edit features: Eric Koston, Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Ishod Wair, Kevin Terpening, and others.

Firing Line: Tiago Lemos Tiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video.