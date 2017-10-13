Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Ducky Kovac's "Am Scramble" Footage

10/13/2017

Ducky is a human wrecking ball, slamming into massive rails and Hubbas until they bend to his will and crumble. This Rough Cut is savage.

 

Watch the Am Scramble 2017 video here.

