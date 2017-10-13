Rough Cut: Ducky Kovac's "Am Scramble" Footage
10/13/2017
Ducky is a human wrecking ball, slamming into massive rails and Hubbas until they bend to his will and crumble. This Rough Cut is savage.
Watch the Am Scramble 2017 video here.
-
10/13/2017
Rough Cut: Tiago Lemos' "DC Promo" PartTiago overpowers spots with massive pop and ample speed. He makes it look easy, but rest assured, he puts in work. Here’s a view behind the scenes of his incredible DC Promo part.
-
10/11/2017
Ducky Kovacs Am Scramble InterviewHis Rough Cut is one of the gnarliest collections of footy on record, so after you process that insanity, read about what makes this madman tick.
-
10/07/2017
Rough Cuts: Zion Wright's "Am Scramble" PartWe’re running out of words to describe the skaters on these rough cuts. Basically, Zion is born to ride and he has pure natural talent in both the streets and deep pits.
-
10/07/2017
Zion Wright Am Scramble InterviewWicked Scrambler Zion Wright talks with Burnout about Zaxby's comas, gator dangers and burning cow dung. It's not as weird as it sounds…
-
10/05/2017
Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "DC Promo" PartWes is a shining example of everything that’s great about skateboarding. He oozes style, destroys all types of terrain, and always has a smile on his face. This Rough Cut is incredible. Pull up a chair, grab a bev, and enjoy.