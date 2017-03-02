Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Spitfire" Part
2/03/2017
It’s not possible for a single video part to totally illustrate the scope of Evan’s skill, so we enjoy these 'Rough Cut' edits even more. This unfiltered look into his footage helps you better appreciate the liquid nature of his skateboarding.
Evan Smith's "Light - Sound - Brain" Part 1"Light - Sound - Brain" is a creative storytelling collection from the mind of Evan Smith. Check out part 1 here.
New from SpitfireCheck out all of the new wheels from Spitfire in the first drop of their Spring '17 catalog.
Rough Cut: Poohrail's "BRUTE" PartThe name “Poohrail” is sure to grab your attention, but his skating ensures that you'll never forget it. BRUTE AF!
Rough Cut: Chaz Ortiz's "Metropolis" PartChaz is an incredible talent, doing amazing things on the stuntwood and making it look routine. Here’s a look behind the scenes of his recent Zoo York part.
Evan Smith's "Spitfire" PartEvan Smith had a Hell of a Year in '16 and the cosmic crusader is already setting 2017 on fire! Trip out on this mind-altering part and start making your SOTY list now.