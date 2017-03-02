Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Spitfire" Part

2/03/2017

It’s not possible for a single video part to totally illustrate the scope of Evan’s skill, so we enjoy these 'Rough Cut' edits even more. This unfiltered look into his footage helps you better appreciate the liquid nature of his skateboarding.

    Evan Smith's "Light - Sound - Brain" Part 1

    "Light - Sound - Brain" is a creative storytelling collection from the mind of Evan Smith. Check out part 1 here.
    New from Spitfire

    Check out all of the new wheels from Spitfire in the first drop of their Spring '17 catalog.
    Rough Cut: Poohrail's "BRUTE" Part

    The name “Poohrail” is sure to grab your attention, but his skating ensures that you'll never forget it. BRUTE AF!
    Rough Cut: Chaz Ortiz's "Metropolis" Part

    Chaz is an incredible talent, doing amazing things on the stuntwood and making it look routine. Here’s a look behind the scenes of his recent Zoo York part.
    Evan Smith's "Spitfire" Part

    Evan Smith had a Hell of a Year in '16 and the cosmic crusader is already setting 2017 on fire! Trip out on this mind-altering part and start making your SOTY list now.
