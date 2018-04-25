Rough Cut: Florida Homies' "Golden Foytime" Footage
You know Jamie couldn’t celebrate his SOTY crown without bringing the Florida homies along with him. Here’s a slice of the action from Down Unda.
4/24/2018
Hell of a Paradise 2018 VideoIn honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot, and the G-Man brought down the house.
4/23/2018
Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" FootageMason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.
4/18/2018
Rough Cut: Zion Wright's "Golden Foytime" FootageZion is a human wrecking ball. He takes the hits, snaps back up and doesn’t stop ’til four wheels are rolling away. Hide your spots!
4/14/2018
Chima Ferguson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILESNo gimmicks, no goofball garments, no garbage—Chima's Spinning Away Raw Files is timeless skate stoke for the ages. This is how you close the curtains on a stellar vid. Good on ya', Chima!
4/13/2018
Tyson Peterson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILESTyson burst on the scene during our Am Scramble trip last year and he’s been on an annihilation spree ever since. After his Spinning Away part he should be classified as a household name. This guy is going to be on radar for years to come.