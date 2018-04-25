Rough Cut: Florida Homies' "Golden Foytime" Footage

Hell of a Paradise 2018 Video In honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot, and the G-Man brought down the house.

Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" Footage Mason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.

Rough Cut: Zion Wright's "Golden Foytime" Footage Zion is a human wrecking ball. He takes the hits, snaps back up and doesn’t stop ’til four wheels are rolling away. Hide your spots!

Chima Ferguson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILES No gimmicks, no goofball garments, no garbage—Chima's Spinning Away Raw Files is timeless skate stoke for the ages. This is how you close the curtains on a stellar vid. Good on ya', Chima!