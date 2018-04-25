Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Florida Homies' "Golden Foytime" Footage

4/25/2018

You know Jamie couldn’t celebrate his SOTY crown without bringing the Florida homies along with him. Here’s a slice of the action from Down Unda.

  • 4/24/2018

    Hell of a Paradise 2018 Video

    In honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot, and the G-Man brought down the house.
  • 4/23/2018

    Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" Footage

    Mason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.
  • 4/18/2018

    Rough Cut: Zion Wright's "Golden Foytime" Footage

    Zion is a human wrecking ball. He takes the hits, snaps back up and doesn’t stop ’til four wheels are rolling away. Hide your spots!
  • 4/14/2018

    Chima Ferguson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILES

    No gimmicks, no goofball garments, no garbage—Chima's Spinning Away Raw Files is timeless skate stoke for the ages. This is how you close the curtains on a stellar vid. Good on ya', Chima!
  • 4/13/2018

    Tyson Peterson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILES

    Tyson burst on the scene during our Am Scramble trip last year and he’s been on an annihilation spree ever since. After his Spinning Away part he should be classified as a household name. This guy is going to be on radar for years to come.
