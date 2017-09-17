Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Gilbert Crockett's "Gospel" Part

9/17/2017

There’s an extra level of snap and pop when you hear Gilbert Crockett skate. It just sounds crisper than the norm. This collection of clips from his Gospel part is awesome.

