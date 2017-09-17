Rough Cut: Gilbert Crockett's "Gospel" Part
9/17/2017
There’s an extra level of snap and pop when you hear Gilbert Crockett skate. It just sounds crisper than the norm. This collection of clips from his Gospel part is awesome.
-
9/09/2017
Rough Cut: Erick Winkowski's "Am Scramble" FootageErick is a transition wizard who casts his strange spell on every spot he skates, including raw streets and gnarly rails.
-
8/30/2017
Rough Cut: Derrell Carey's "DC X Cavi Club" PartStacking clips and punking security guards, the Cavi Club can’t be stopped. Here’s a look behind-the-scenes at Derrell’s footy.
-
8/29/2017
Rough Cut: Nike SB's "Camp Pain" VideoSometimes it’s better just to list the dudes in a video and let that do all the talking. This raw edit features: Eric Koston, Grant Taylor, Cory Kennedy, Ishod Wair, Kevin Terpening, and others.
-
8/26/2017
Rough Cut: Axel Cruysberghs' "Am Scramble" FootageThe Scrambled Ams seemed superhuman when we watched ‘em in the video. Now check out all the work Axel put in to get those tricks. No wonder he’s Toy Machine’s newest pro!
-
8/22/2017
Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" PartThis raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.