Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Buggy" Video
8/10/2017
Buggy's silky smooth stylings manifest in every line he weaves. Skating is so good when it looks this good.
-
7/07/2017
Rough Cut: DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" VideoStreet skating is never easy: security, slams, people sitting on the goddamn ledges—you name it. Wes and Alexis put in the elbow grease to make their recent DC Shoes part a first-class project. Here’s a look into the process…
-
6/28/2017
Grand Collection's "Buggy" VideoWe’re not saying there’s a right way and a wrong way to skate, but when Buggy does his tricks they always look proper. Do the right thing and watch this vid.
-
6/23/2017
Rough Cut: Justin Brock's "Real Surveillance #6" PartThe human wrecking ball knows only one speed. J-Brock barrels into spots, taking hits, but always delivering the biggest blows. Skate and Destroy!
-
6/21/2017
Rough Cut: Davis Torgerson's "Real Surveillance #6" PartDavis went bonkers in Surveillance #6, throwing down tough moves with unparalleled style. Peep the Rough Cut for the spills before the makes. That nollie… WOW.
-
6/15/2017
Rough Cut: Tony Trujillo's "Spitfire x Antihero" PartHe’s been a SOTY, King of the Road champ and his recent part showcased that’s he’s more explosive than ever. Big ups to one of the all-time greats, TNT!