Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Buggy" Video

Rough Cut: DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Video Street skating is never easy: security, slams, people sitting on the goddamn ledges—you name it. Wes and Alexis put in the elbow grease to make their recent DC Shoes part a first-class project. Here’s a look into the process…

Grand Collection's "Buggy" Video We’re not saying there’s a right way and a wrong way to skate, but when Buggy does his tricks they always look proper. Do the right thing and watch this vid.

Rough Cut: Justin Brock's "Real Surveillance #6" Part The human wrecking ball knows only one speed. J-Brock barrels into spots, taking hits, but always delivering the biggest blows. Skate and Destroy!

Rough Cut: Davis Torgerson's "Real Surveillance #6" Part Davis went bonkers in Surveillance #6, throwing down tough moves with unparalleled style. Peep the Rough Cut for the spills before the makes. That nollie… WOW.