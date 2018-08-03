Rough Cut: Habitat Welcomes Flo Mirtain

Rough Cut: Corey Duffel's "Not Alone" Part Corey Duffel rediscovered his inner stoke while filming his Not Alone part, and this Rough Cut is miles of smiles. You can't fake fun. Get some, Duffman!

Rough Cut: Taylor Kirby "Shep Dawgs 5" Part Kirby is a destroyer of worlds. Buckle up and brace yourself for 20 minutes of concrete annihilation.

Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "West End" Part Take a seat, settle in, and prepare yourself for a long haul of heavy skating. Louie is on another level. Can’t wait for the Cons video...

Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and Friends Daan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...