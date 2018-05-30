Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Rough Cut: Jack Curtin's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Part

5/30/2018

Almost 10 minutes of raw and unadulterated Jack Curtin footage. Dude’s consistently put out solid parts over the past 15 years. This footage gives a glimpse of how hard Jack works in the streets, Bay Area and abroad.

  • 5/29/2018

    Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part

    Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.
  • 5/24/2018

    Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part

    Rough Cut: Ryan Lay&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Ryan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.
  • 5/22/2018

    Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part

    Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Jamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.
  • 5/18/2018

    Rough Cut: Matt Berger's "Album" Part

    Rough Cut: Matt Berger&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Matt weighs in on the mental and physical battles he waged while filming for Album. Who does a back lip bigflip out that many times? The Kamloops killer, that’s who!
  • 5/15/2018

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Video

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Video
    A secret contest up in Portland? No social media allowed during the event? Everybody killing it? Hell YES. Congrats to Austyn Gillette for capturing the top spot.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.