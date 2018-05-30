Rough Cut: Jack Curtin's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Part

Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.

Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part Ryan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.

Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part Jamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.

Rough Cut: Matt Berger's "Album" Part Matt weighs in on the mental and physical battles he waged while filming for Album. Who does a back lip bigflip out that many times? The Kamloops killer, that’s who!