Rough Cut: Jack Curtin's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 3" Part
5/30/2018
Almost 10 minutes of raw and unadulterated Jack Curtin footage. Dude’s consistently put out solid parts over the past 15 years. This footage gives a glimpse of how hard Jack works in the streets, Bay Area and abroad.
5/29/2018
Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" PartEvery major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.
5/24/2018
Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" PartRyan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.
5/22/2018
Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" PartJamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.
5/18/2018
Rough Cut: Matt Berger's "Album" PartMatt weighs in on the mental and physical battles he waged while filming for Album. Who does a back lip bigflip out that many times? The Kamloops killer, that’s who!
5/15/2018
The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 VideoA secret contest up in Portland? No social media allowed during the event? Everybody killing it? Hell YES. Congrats to Austyn Gillette for capturing the top spot.