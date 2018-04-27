Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" Footage

4/27/2018

You thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...

© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.