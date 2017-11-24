Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Deathwish Part One" Part

Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year? As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?

Rough Cut: Jake Hayes' "Deathwish Part One" Part The pop is crispy, the style is smooth and he’s fresh off his promotion to professional status. Here’s a deeper dive into Jake's recent video part for Deathwish.

Jake Hayes Pro Party Video Check out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.

Jake Hayes Goes Pro He survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.