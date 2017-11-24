Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Deathwish Part One" Part
11/24/2017
The Jamie Foy reign of destruction has been an all-out blitz. His recent Deathwish part dropped our collective jaws on the concrete, so here’s a journey into how it all came together.
Watch Deathwish Part Onehere.
11/22/2017
Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?
11/21/2017
Rough Cut: Jake Hayes' "Deathwish Part One" PartThe pop is crispy, the style is smooth and he’s fresh off his promotion to professional status. Here’s a deeper dive into Jake's recent video part for Deathwish.
11/21/2017
Jake Hayes Pro Party VideoCheck out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.
11/20/2017
Jake Hayes Goes ProHe survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.
11/17/2017
Zion Wright: The REAL Road to ProIn their own words Ishod, Kyle and the REAL team, with Jamie Foy, explain who Zion is and why he is now Pro. Congrats Z - REAL Since Day One.