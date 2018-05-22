Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part

5/22/2018

Jamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.

