Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part
5/22/2018
Jamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.
5/21/2018
Jamie Tancowny's "Album" PartCheck out this 24 hour special airing of Jamie Tancowny's Album part.
5/18/2018
Rough Cut: Matt Berger's "Album" PartMatt weighs in on the mental and physical battles he waged while filming for Album. Who does a back lip bigflip out that many times? The Kamloops killer, that’s who!
5/17/2018
Matt Berger's "Album" PartCheck out this 24 hour special airing of Matt Berger's Album part.
5/15/2018
Rough Cut: Trevor McClung's "Album" PartTrevor guides you through the trials and tribulations one must endure to build an incredible video part. Nothing good comes easy...
5/14/2018
Trevor McClung's "Album" PartCheck out this 24 hour special airing of Trevor McClung's Album part.