Rough Cut: JB Gillet’s "Nike-O-Mok" Part
5/02/2018
Lyon’s living legend has been ripping since the early '90s and is still cranking out top-shelf footy with sparkling style. Never has a Rough Cut looked so smooth!
-
4/27/2018
Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" FootageYou thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...
-
4/25/2018
Rough Cut: Florida Homies' "Golden Foytime" FootageYou know Jamie couldn’t celebrate his SOTY crown without bringing the Florida homies along with him. Here’s a slice of the action from Down Unda featuring Pedro Delfino, Ish Cepeda and John Dilorenzo.
-
4/23/2018
Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" FootageMason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.
-
4/18/2018
Rough Cut: Zion Wright's "Golden Foytime" FootageZion is a human wrecking ball. He takes the hits, snaps back up and doesn’t stop ’til four wheels are rolling away. Hide your spots!
-
4/14/2018
Chima Ferguson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILESNo gimmicks, no goofball garments, no garbage—Chima's Spinning Away Raw Files is timeless skate stoke for the ages. This is how you close the curtains on a stellar vid. Good on ya', Chima!