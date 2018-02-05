Rough Cut: JB Gillet’s "Nike-O-Mok" Part

Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" Footage You thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...

Rough Cut: Florida Homies' "Golden Foytime" Footage You know Jamie couldn’t celebrate his SOTY crown without bringing the Florida homies along with him. Here’s a slice of the action from Down Unda featuring Pedro Delfino, Ish Cepeda and John Dilorenzo.

Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" Footage Mason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.

Rough Cut: Zion Wright's "Golden Foytime" Footage Zion is a human wrecking ball. He takes the hits, snaps back up and doesn’t stop ’til four wheels are rolling away. Hide your spots!