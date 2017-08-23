Rough Cut: Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part
8/23/2017
Jerry is a tornado mix of both hype man and stoke provider. But mostly he just rips with his unique bag of tricks.
-
8/21/2017
Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" PartHis amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.
-
8/11/2017
Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" PartJerry rocks, he rolls, and this part shreds. Here’s one hell of an edit which includes a truly amazing ender.
-
8/11/2017
Double Rock: Blood WizardThese guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.
-
8/10/2017
Chris Gregson and Shea Cooper's "Mythical And Magical" PartIt’s always sick when a shared part goes together this well. The skating of both Chris and Shea create a unique blend of stoke.
-
8/09/2017
Anakin Senn's "Mythical And Magical" PartHe’s the spawn of Chris Senn, so you know the ripping is in his blood. Anakin carries the Senn family torch with power and speed.