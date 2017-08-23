Rough Cut: Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part

Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part His amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.

Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part Jerry rocks, he rolls, and this part shreds. Here’s one hell of an edit which includes a truly amazing ender.

Double Rock: Blood Wizard These guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.

Chris Gregson and Shea Cooper's "Mythical And Magical" Part It’s always sick when a shared part goes together this well. The skating of both Chris and Shea create a unique blend of stoke.