Rough Cut: Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" Part
4/07/2017
Joey's Pyramid of the Sun part bumped him into the pro ranks for Alien. Check the rough cut to see the unfiltered raw ripping that went into it. This dude's slams are even smooth.
4/07/2017
The Follow Up: Joey GuevaraJoey Guevara chats about filming his Workshop part, skating in Detroit and cross-country cruising—plus, some great skate flicks for your face to drool on. Fridays don't get much better than this.
3/31/2017
Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" PartIt’s natural to watch Louie’s footy and assume it all comes easy, but peek behind-the-scenes and you’ll appreciate the work that goes into the final product… even though it still looks pretty damn effortless. Ha!
3/01/2017
Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" PartIt’s more than the tricks you do, it’s how you do them and where. Joey delivers a part that oozes style to spare and makes things happen at spots you haven’t seen in every other video. Congrats on turning PRO for Alien Workshop! This part rips.
2/24/2017
Yaje Popson and Joey Guevara Now ProAlien Workshop proudly announce Yaje and Joey as their newest pro team riders.
2/22/2017
Rough Cut: Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" PartHere’s a more in-depth surveillance of Robbie’s recent REAL part. The man is a wrecking ball. Hide your Hubbas!