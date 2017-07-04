Rough Cut: Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" Part

The Follow Up: Joey Guevara Joey Guevara chats about filming his Workshop part, skating in Detroit and cross-country cruising—plus, some great skate flicks for your face to drool on. Fridays don't get much better than this.

Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" Part It’s natural to watch Louie’s footy and assume it all comes easy, but peek behind-the-scenes and you’ll appreciate the work that goes into the final product… even though it still looks pretty damn effortless. Ha!

Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" Part It’s more than the tricks you do, it’s how you do them and where. Joey delivers a part that oozes style to spare and makes things happen at spots you haven’t seen in every other video. Congrats on turning PRO for Alien Workshop! This part rips.

Yaje Popson and Joey Guevara Now Pro Alien Workshop proudly announce Yaje and Joey as their newest pro team riders.