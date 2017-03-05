Rough Cut: Johan Stuckey's "WKND" Part
5/03/2017
Johan stoked the world with his recent pro-debut video, but to truly appreciate the part requires that you recognize the battles that went into it. Tall dudes fall hard.
5/03/2017
The Follow Up: Johan StuckeySkating with Nick Cave's son, performing nanny duties and being friends with a 66-year old woman that skates? Sounds like a Johan Stuckey interview. Dude is anything but boring.
5/02/2017
Rough Cut: Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" PartLizzie brought the heat, stoked the fire, and put out one hell of a video part. Here's a glimpse of the raw footy.
4/25/2017
SKATELINE: 04.25.2017Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" part, Luan Oliveira, the new Shane O'Neil, Johan Stuckey's WKND part and more in today's episode of Skateline.
4/19/2017
Johan Stuckey's "WKND" PartJohan takes his lanky, bespectacled, newly-minted professional frame to the streets, smashing into walls, jumping onto tall bars, and accepting a few guest appearances from his WKND friends. Enjoy...
4/07/2017
Rough Cut: Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" PartJoey's Pyramid of the Sun part bumped him into the pro ranks for Alien. Check the rough cut to see the unfiltered raw ripping that went into it. This dude's slams are even smooth.