Rough Cut: Johan Stuckey's "WKND" Part

The Follow Up: Johan Stuckey Skating with Nick Cave's son, performing nanny duties and being friends with a 66-year old woman that skates? Sounds like a Johan Stuckey interview. Dude is anything but boring.

Rough Cut: Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part Lizzie brought the heat, stoked the fire, and put out one hell of a video part. Here's a glimpse of the raw footy.

SKATELINE: 04.25.2017 Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" part, Luan Oliveira, the new Shane O'Neil, Johan Stuckey's WKND part and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Johan Stuckey's "WKND" Part Johan takes his lanky, bespectacled, newly-minted professional frame to the streets, smashing into walls, jumping onto tall bars, and accepting a few guest appearances from his WKND friends. Enjoy...