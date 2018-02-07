Rough Cut: Jon Dickson's "Deathwish Part Two" Part
7/02/2018
It starts with a bloody head and just gets heavier from there. Jon Dickson put in WORK on his Deathwish Part Two part. You didn’t think those holes in his jeans were for fashion, did you?! Big Jon slays.
-
6/26/2018
Rough Cut: Austyn Gillette's “Radiant Cure” FORMER PartAny Austyn footage is golden and this Rough Cut is 17 minutes of pure, unfiltered shredding. He’s simply one of the best to ever do it.
-
6/22/2018
OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.
-
6/18/2018
Deathwish Part Two: Lizard King and Jon DicksonNo sophomore-slump-sequel here, Lizard and Dickson deliver in spades, making Part Two of the Deathwish experience just as epic as the first.
-
6/18/2018
Jon Dickson InterviewLosing his virginity, sacking a rail so hard he pooped his pants, going sober and making a sandwich eat itself, this Jon Dickson interview, conducted by Lizard King, is pure entertainment—from the July ’18 issue of the mag.
-
6/18/2018
Figgy's "The Dose" Shoe ReleaseTo celebrate the release of Figgy’s new Emerica shoe, the Dose, the whole team was invited over to Collin Provost’s backyard to hang out and session his concrete skatepark.