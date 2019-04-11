Rough Cut: Kevin Baekkel's "Higher Power" Part
11/04/2019
Bækkel barges at mach speed, takes heavy hits, and not even a priest can spoil his pursuit of a hammer. Enjoy these 30 minutes of beast mode skating.
-
10/18/2019
Spitfire's "Keep the Fire Burning" Extra Rips: IshodThis edit isn’t the product of months of filming, this is what Ishod did on one single road trip. That said, we ain’t the least bit surprised. Ishod tha God for real.
-
9/09/2019
Kevin Baekkel's "Higher Power" PartA savage Norwegian metal soundtrack is the perfect pairing for an absolute lunatic on urethane. Baekkel is out for blood. Get the hell out of his way.
-
9/09/2019
Kevin Bækkel InterviewWillis Kimbel grills the gnarly Norwegian about getting punched by cops, prying a dude’s mouth open in the street, Viking bonfires and waking up in a pool of his own blood. Oh, and skating. There’s some skating in there, too. This one’s too funny.
-
9/06/2019
Rough Cut: Jorge Simoes "Portuguese Man O War" PartJorge ranks up there among the most talented skaters in the world today. It’s a bold claim but this amazing edit backs it up. Tech wizardry, gnarly stunts, or buttery lines—Jorge’s skating is a joy to behold.
-
8/27/2019
Rough Cut: Blake Norris' "Wicked Child" PartFrom Market Street BART stations to the steep slopes of North Beach, the sights and sounds of San Francisco play host to the savage skateboarding exploits of Blake Norris.