Rough Cut: Kevin Baekkel's "Higher Power" Part

Spitfire's "Keep the Fire Burning" Extra Rips: Ishod This edit isn’t the product of months of filming, this is what Ishod did on one single road trip. That said, we ain’t the least bit surprised. Ishod tha God for real.

Kevin Baekkel's "Higher Power" Part A savage Norwegian metal soundtrack is the perfect pairing for an absolute lunatic on urethane. Baekkel is out for blood. Get the hell out of his way.

Kevin Bækkel Interview Willis Kimbel grills the gnarly Norwegian about getting punched by cops, prying a dude’s mouth open in the street, Viking bonfires and waking up in a pool of his own blood. Oh, and skating. There’s some skating in there, too. This one’s too funny.

Rough Cut: Jorge Simoes "Portuguese Man O War" Part Jorge ranks up there among the most talented skaters in the world today. It’s a bold claim but this amazing edit backs it up. Tech wizardry, gnarly stunts, or buttery lines—Jorge’s skating is a joy to behold.