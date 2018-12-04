Kyle Walker’s “Spinning Away” RAW FILES

Magnified: Kyle Walker and Tyson Peterson If you could show this footage to a skateboarder 20 years ago their head would explode at the site of seeing not just one, but TWO dudes, grinding down a mountain of a handrail! Crazy times, kids...

Vans' "Spinning Away" Video Tyson sparks the vid, K-Walks keeps the revs high, and Chima brings down the curtains, but only after some very choice contributions from the rest of the Vans squad. You’re gonna watch this vid more than once.

Vans x Spitfire Vans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.

Spun Out: Ryan Lovell "Spinning Away" Video Interview Vans videographer Ryan Lovell discusses Propeller, No Other Way, and Spinning Away, which premieres this coming Monday.