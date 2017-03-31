Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" Part

3/31/2017

It’s natural to watch Louie’s footy and assume it all comes easy, but peek behind-the-scenes and you’ll appreciate the work that goes into the final product… even though it still looks pretty damn effortless. Ha!

