Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" Part
3/31/2017
It’s natural to watch Louie’s footy and assume it all comes easy, but peek behind-the-scenes and you’ll appreciate the work that goes into the final product… even though it still looks pretty damn effortless. Ha!
3/31/2017
3/31/2017
The Follow Up: Louie LopezLouie's Spitfire part left a trail of melted urethane across browsers worldwide. Now read why Louie rides the fire and learn how to take a piss on a dance floor and a dump in the woods. This shit's important, kids!
3/31/2017
Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" PartFor most of us, skateboarding is a Rubik’s cube, but Louie unlocks the cheat codes and does the unimaginable with ease and total control. Time to appreciate the master at work.
3/31/2017
Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" TeaserLouie’s not just good, he’s one of the best. His new Spitfire part premieres here on Friday and it’s incredible.
3/31/2017
Firing Line: Louie LopezWith his eye on traffic, Louie laces a strong line through the streets of Southern California. It shouldn’t look this easy, but the man is on another level.