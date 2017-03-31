Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" Part It’s natural to watch Louie’s footy and assume it all comes easy, but peek behind-the-scenes and you’ll appreciate the work that goes into the final product… even though it still looks pretty damn effortless. Ha!

The Follow Up: Louie Lopez Louie's Spitfire part left a trail of melted urethane across browsers worldwide. Now read why Louie rides the fire and learn how to take a piss on a dance floor and a dump in the woods. This shit's important, kids!

Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" Part For most of us, skateboarding is a Rubik’s cube, but Louie unlocks the cheat codes and does the unimaginable with ease and total control. Time to appreciate the master at work.

Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" Teaser Louie’s not just good, he’s one of the best. His new Spitfire part premieres here on Friday and it’s incredible.