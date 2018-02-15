Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "West End" Part

Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and Friends Daan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...

Rough Cut: Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part Riley had one hell of a 2017, cranking out top-notch footage at a prolific clip. Here’s 20 minutes of madness from his Shep Dawgs part. Enjoy!

Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "Brain Gone." Part Wes is everything we love about skateboarding. He makes it look good, he makes it look easy, but most importantly, he makes it look fun. Enjoy...

Rough Cut: Tyler Surrey's "Brain Gone." Part Tyler’s part in the Brain Gone. vid is an absolute scorcher. He’s an underrated wizard on the stuntwood and it’d be borderline criminal to skip over this edit. Watch now!