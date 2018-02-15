Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "West End" Part
2/15/2018
Take a seat, settle in, and prepare yourself for a long haul of heavy skating. Louie is on another level. Can’t wait for the Cons video...
Watch Louie Lopez's "West End" Part here.
2/07/2018
Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and FriendsDaan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...
1/17/2018
Rough Cut: Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartRiley had one hell of a 2017, cranking out top-notch footage at a prolific clip. Here’s 20 minutes of madness from his Shep Dawgs part. Enjoy!
12/15/2017
Rough Cut: Wes Kremer's "Brain Gone." PartWes is everything we love about skateboarding. He makes it look good, he makes it look easy, but most importantly, he makes it look fun. Enjoy...
12/14/2017
Rough Cut: Tyler Surrey's "Brain Gone." PartTyler’s part in the Brain Gone. vid is an absolute scorcher. He’s an underrated wizard on the stuntwood and it’d be borderline criminal to skip over this edit. Watch now!
12/12/2017
Rough Cut: Stephen Lawyer's "Brain Gone." PartIt’s hard to watch Stephen’s footy straight through without stopping, rewinding and trying to figure out how the hell he does some of these tricks. Camo game strong, board control on lock, the Lawyer is in the building.