Rough Cut: Matt Berger's "Album" Part
5/18/2018
Matt weighs in on the mental and physical battles he waged while filming for Album. Who does a back lip bigflip out that many times? The Kamloops killer, that’s who!
-
5/17/2018
Matt Berger's "Album" PartCheck out this 24 hour special airing of Matt Berger's Album part.
-
5/15/2018
Rough Cut: Trevor McClung's "Album" PartTrevor guides you through the trials and tribulations one must endure to build an incredible video part. Nothing good comes easy...
-
5/03/2018
Rough Cut: Michael Pulizzi's "Thaw and Order" PartStyle is king, but when you blend that artistry with incredible skill you end up with somebody like Michael Pulizzi. It doesn’t get much better than this...
-
5/02/2018
Rough Cut: JB Gillet’s "Nike-O-Mok" PartLyon’s living legend has been ripping since the early '90s and is still cranking out top-shelf footy with sparkling style. Never has a Rough Cut looked so smooth!
-
4/27/2018
Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" FootageYou thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...