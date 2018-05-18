Rough Cut: Matt Berger's "Album" Part

Matt Berger's "Album" Part Check out this 24 hour special airing of Matt Berger's Album part.

Rough Cut: Trevor McClung's "Album" Part Trevor guides you through the trials and tribulations one must endure to build an incredible video part. Nothing good comes easy...

Rough Cut: Michael Pulizzi's "Thaw and Order" Part Style is king, but when you blend that artistry with incredible skill you end up with somebody like Michael Pulizzi. It doesn’t get much better than this...

Rough Cut: JB Gillet’s "Nike-O-Mok" Part Lyon’s living legend has been ripping since the early '90s and is still cranking out top-shelf footy with sparkling style. Never has a Rough Cut looked so smooth!