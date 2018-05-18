Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Matt Berger's "Album" Part

5/18/2018

Matt weighs in on the mental and physical battles he waged while filming for Album. Who does a back lip bigflip out that many times? The Kamloops killer, that’s who!

