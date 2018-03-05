Rough Cut: Michael Pulizzi's "Thaw and Order" Part
5/03/2018
Style is king, but when you blend that artistry with incredible skill you end up with somebody like Michael Pulizzi. It doesn’t get much better than this...
5/02/2018
Rough Cut: JB Gillet’s "Nike-O-Mok" PartLyon’s living legend has been ripping since the early '90s and is still cranking out top-shelf footy with sparkling style. Never has a Rough Cut looked so smooth!
4/27/2018
Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" FootageYou thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...
4/25/2018
Rough Cut: Florida Homies' "Golden Foytime" FootageYou know Jamie couldn’t celebrate his SOTY crown without bringing the Florida homies along with him. Here’s a slice of the action from Down Unda featuring Pedro Delfino, Ish Cepeda and John Dilorenzo.
4/23/2018
Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" FootageMason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.
4/21/2018
Jesse Vieira's "Thaw and Order" PartJesse is one of the best, and we aren’t just spitting hyperbole. If you’re not a believer, watch this part and see for yourself. RIP MAC DRE.